Stretch of 90-degree days ahead for North Texas

By Jeff Ray

Hot days are ahead for North Texans
Hot days are ahead for North Texans 02:45

NORTH TEXAS – Saturday was a very June-like summer day, dry and highs in the low 90s. Get ready for our first run of 90-degree weather this year:

Since it is going to start FEELING like early summer, let's look at some summer countdowns. Memorial Day is just over a week away. The longest day of the year (the Summer Solstice) is just over a month away:

It has been both a wet spring (ninth wettest to date) and a warm spring (seventh warmest to date). We'll have above normal temperatures until the end of the month in between more rain.

Storm chances show up again by Wednesday.

We could have strong to severe storms on Thursday.

Some areas of North Texas could again see some big rains across the two day period.

Cooler temperatures return with storm chances Wednesday and Thursday – highs will be in the 80s. Here is the 7-day forecast, it takes us into the start of Memorial Day weekend. It is looking like a warm one:

First published on May 18, 2024 / 7:26 PM CDT

