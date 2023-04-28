First Alert Weather: Storms likely to impact your drive home Friday afternoon, evening

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather team is tracking the potential for strong-to-severe storms in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will slide through the area from the northwest early this afternoon—sometime after 2 or 3 p.m. North Texas will likely see some scattered storms developing ahead of the front from west to east. In fact, some of these storms will likely impact part of your afternoon/evening commute home.

Storms aren't expected everywhere in North Texas today. However, any storms that do develop will be capable of producing large hail (egg or tennis ball-sized), damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two. Some brief heavy rain is also possible.

The cold front will take the greatest threat for severe weather east late this evening and tonight. The severe threat is expected to be well east of I-35 and I-35E, closer to 9 or 10 p.m.

But don't let your guard down.

A few showers and isolated storms are likely behind the front as an area of low pressure tracks just north of North Texas, even after midnight and into early Saturday morning.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 in a few spots this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s.

On Saturday, North Texas will likely have some lingering showers during the morning hours as low pressure spins to the northeast. Rain chances are around 30%. Then, we'll see gradual clearing skies.

Some showers, though, may linger for eastern parts of North Texas into the afternoon, so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 60s with gusty winds from the northwest. These gusts could be as high as 30-35 mph.

For Sunday, we'll see sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s, and next week we'll have highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Storm chances, though, increase late next week on Thursday.

Stay weather aware today and every day on our First Alert Weather page, or on our 24/7 livestream.