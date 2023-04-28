First Alert Weather: Tornado Warning issued for parts of North Texas

First Alert Weather: Tornado Warning issued for parts of North Texasget the free app
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Parts of North Texas are a under severe weather threat this afternoon, and heading into the evening.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Somervell, Bosque Counties
3:30 p.m. – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern Somervell County, southwestern Johnson County and Bosque County until 4 p.m.
Tornado Warning issued for parts of Coryell County
2:45 p.m. — A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Coryell County, including the City of Gatesville.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Gatesville, McGregor & Hamilton
2:22 p.m. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Gatesville, McGregor and Hamilton until 3:30 p.m. The National Weather Service says this storm will contain baseball-sized hail.
North Texas schools announce release delays
2:09 p.m. — Due to inclement weather, the following schools have made adjustments to their after-school plans.
Fort Worth ISD
"The Fort Worth ISD is closely monitoring weather conditions today in collaboration with the National Weather Service. As a result, Fort Worth After School has been canceled, and the status of evening athletic events is pending. The District plans to follow regular dismissal procedures. However, due to potential inclement weather conditions, bus routes may be delayed. We encourage families to plan ahead and allow extra time for this afternoon's commute.
We understand that weather-related changes may cause inconvenience, but our top priority is always the safety of our students and staff. We will provide an update at approximately 2 p.m. and continue to keep you informed."
Cedar Hill ISD
"CHISD plans to follow regular dismissal. However, due to potential weather conditions, bus routes may be delayed. We encourage you to plan ahead for this afternoon's commute. We are monitoring the forecast for this evening and will provide an update regarding activities shortly."
Irving ISD
"Attention, #myIrvingISD Irving ISD plans to dismiss as normal today, Friday, April 28. However, due to potential inclement weather, bus routes may be delayed. We encourage families to plan ahead and allow extra time for this afternoon's commute."
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Dallas, Tarrant County
1:39 p.m. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for several North Texas counties including Dallas, Tarrant and Denton County until 8 p.m. this evening. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all be possible.
Tornado Warning issued for parts of North Texas
1:35 p.m. — A Tornado Warning including Hamilton, Pottsville and Priddy County has been issued until 2:15 p.m.