Strong wind, lightning possible with storms across North Texas during Friday night football

Storms with strong winds, lightning could impact Friday night lights in DFW

A cloudy day is ahead in North Texas due to tropical moisture from Lorena in the Pacific.

Although it will be cloudy, temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than on Thursday. Breezy winds will increase humidity and boost temperatures into the upper 90s on Friday.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to the threat of isolated severe storms this evening during Friday night football games. The main threats are downburst winds and lightning.

A cold front moving through this evening will help provide lift for the storms and usher in cooler air this weekend.

Afternoon highs will top out near 80 degrees on Saturday, with some areas remaining in the 70s.

Scattered showers overnight will head east and should be ending by sunrise Saturday morning.

Spotty rain remains possible on Sunday, but it won't be a washout, and temperatures will already begin to climb back into the mid-80s.

More sunshine and highs in the 90s are expected for next week as high pressure builds back into the area.

