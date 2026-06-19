Storms moving through North Texas Friday morning, with strong winds and flooding possible

Much of North Texas is waking up to stormy weather on Friday, with a cluster of strong storms moving across the Metroplex since before 6 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement covering parts of Collin, Denton, Grayson and Cooke Counties through 7 a.m., warning of wind gusts between 50 and 55 mph, which are capable of breaking tree limbs.

The NWS also issued a flood advisory for Montague, Wise, Jack, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties until 8 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a level 1 risk for severe storms, with damaging winds being the main threat.

The FAA put in place a ground stop for both DFW and Dallas Love Field airports, keeping all inbound planes at their origins until at least 8 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., 54 flights into or out of DFW have been delayed and 42 canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. There are 36 delays and 25 cancellations into or out of Love Field.