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Storms moving through North Texas Friday morning, with strong winds and flooding possible

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Steven Rosenbaum,
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

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Much of North Texas is waking up to stormy weather on Friday, with a cluster of strong storms moving across the Metroplex since before 6 a.m. 

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement covering parts of Collin, Denton, Grayson and Cooke Counties through 7 a.m., warning of wind gusts between 50 and 55 mph, which are capable of breaking tree limbs. 

The NWS also issued a flood advisory for Montague, Wise, Jack, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties until 8 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a level 1 risk for severe storms, with damaging winds being the main threat.  

The FAA put in place a ground stop for both DFW and Dallas Love Field airports, keeping all inbound planes at their origins until at least 8 a.m. As of 6:30 a.m., 54 flights into or out of DFW have been delayed and 42 canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. There are 36 delays and 25 cancellations into or out of Love Field.

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