Storm chances linger as North Texans return to school

Rain chances return to North Texas on Tuesday. During the morning hours, Jack County got over 4" of rain.

More storms are on the way Tuesday afternoon across all of North Texas.

CBS News Texas

High temperatures will be sitting below average in the low-to-middle 90s on Tuesday and will be dependent on storm development in the afternoon. Those that don't get rain will see higher temperatures and a heat index up around 103 degrees.

Wednesday will also be mild. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s and highs will be in the low to mid-90s. Winds will remain calm, with the exception of any storm that may cause a strong and brief gust. As of now, no severe weather is expected, but heavy rain will be possible across all of North Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

CBS News Texas

A ridge builds at the end of the week into the weekend. A few pop-up storms will be likely on Thursday, but most of the region will stay dry.