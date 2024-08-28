Storm chances increase through Labor Day weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Storm chances are increasing as Labor Day weekend approaches.

Because of that, First Alert meteorologists have issued weather alerts for Friday through Monday so North Texans can get a heads-up before the holiday.

A cold front moves into North Texas by late Friday morning into the early afternoon, increasing rain and storm chances. The front stalls on Saturday and will sit over North Texas through the weekend into Labor Day.

With that boundary around, rounds of rain and some storms are expected. As of Wednesday, the atmosphere doesn't look like it has a severe storm setup but there could still be some strong storms.

Wednesday is another day with isolated storms in the forecast by the afternoon at a 20% chance. Some North Texans won't see a drop of rain while others have a chance of a quick downpour.

High temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid-90s but will feel more like the triple digits. While they won't be the hottest "feels-like" temperatures this summer, it is still important to hydrate and take breaks in the shade if possible.

As the front gets closer to North Texas, there will be more cloud cover. As a result, temperatures will drop into the 80s.

