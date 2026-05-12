Teen driver rearrested on new charges after crash that killed North Texas mom, 7-year-old son

An 18-year-old woman accused of driving into a home and killing a North Texas mom and her 7-year-old son, and injuring a second child, has been arrested for a second time in connection with the crime.

Gracie Yates was taken into custody by the Texas High Patrol on Monday. She faces first-degree intoxication manslaughter and felony injury to a child charges, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gracie Yates, 18, was arrested for first-degree intoxication manslaughter and felony injury to a child. Erath County Jail

Car crashed into home as family slept

The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 22.

The Stephenville Police Department said just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Ollie Street near the intersection of North Ollie and West Green streets after a car left the road and struck a home.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims, including Barbara Rocha and her son Aron, who were both pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

CBS News Texas spoke to Barbara Rocha's older son, Alfredo Rocha, who described the scene. He said Barbara and Aron were sleeping together when the vehicle tore through the home, and he said he heard his brother calling for help.

"All I wake up to is a loud bang. And I hear my dad get up and he runs straight to the room. And then I run straight to the room right after him. And that's when we see all the rubble," he said.

The driver, Yates, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide. She was transported to the Erath County Jail in lieu of a $29,000 bond.

"So, you're telling me my family's only worth the $29,000? These are people I'm never going to be able to see again," Alfredo Rocha told CBS News Texas.

Yates was later released on bond.

A history of intoxication arrests

According to jail records, this was not Yates' first arrest connected to alcohol. She was arrested by the Brownwood Police Department in July of 2025 on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Yater was released the day following her arrest after posting a $5,000 bond, Brown County jail records show.