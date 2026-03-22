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North Texas woman charged after car crashes into home, killing woman and child, police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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An Erath County woman is facing charges, accused of driving into a house and killing two people, including a child, the Stephenville Police Department said.

gracie-yates.jpg
Gracie Yates Stephenville Police Department

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Ollie Street in Stephenville, about an hour southwest of Fort Worth.

Police say a driver left the roadway, crashing into a home. First responders found "multiple individuals" with injuries and took them to the hospital; however, despite life-saving efforts, a woman and a boy were both pronounced dead. Officials did not comment on the extent of the injuries of the others.

The driver of the vehicle, Gracie Yates, was arrested on the scene and charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide, police said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.  

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