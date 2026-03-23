Mother and 7-year-old son killed after car crashes into North Texas home; 18-year-old arrested

A North Texas family is grieving after a car crashed into their home while they were sleeping, killing a mother and her 7-year-old son.

Alfredo Rocha described the scene as "emptiness" and said he still cannot believe what happened. "All I wake up to is a loud bang. And I hear my dad get up and he runs straight to the room. And then I run straight to the room right after him. And that's when we see all the rubble," he said.

Barbara Rocha and her son Aron were sleeping together when the vehicle tore through the back of the house and struck them head-on. Alfredo said he heard his brother's voice calling for help. Both Barbara and Aron later died from their injuries. Barbara's final words were a prayer in Spanish that translates: "The blood of Christ can do anything," Alfredo said.

Stephenville police arrested 18-year-old Gracie Yates at the scene. Records show she lived in Santa Anna, more than 70 miles from Stephenville, and was arrested last summer in Brownwood for public intoxication. Yates has been charged with two counts of criminally negligent homicide and was released on a $29,000 bond.

"So you're telling me my family's only worth the 29,000? These are people I'm never going to be able to see again," Alfredo said.

Flowers are already piling up outside the Rocha home, where the family has lived for 20 years. "It's just one stupid decision. Could have prevented all of this," Alfredo said.

The family is now left with memories of Barbara's smile and her famous tamales, and Aron's playful antics and artwork. "He was one of the happiest kids I've known. You always had a smile on his face," Alfredo said.

"It's torn us apart, but also brought us together," Alfredo said. "We're never going to see them again. But it's something we're going to have to deal with. And she's going to have to deal with it as well on her part."