Spirit shutdown leaves North Texans scrambling as summer travel nears

A potential Spirit Airlines shutdown just weeks before the busy summer travel season has left North Texas travelers scrambling to salvage their plans.

Passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport said the news caught them off guard as Spirit could be grounded for good as early as Saturday.

"That's crazy, I guess," said Spirit flyer Jessica Santiago.

"We might have to buy a new flight somewhere else," another traveler said.

"I do have some trips planned, but now I'll have to spend more money," Santiago added.

Longtime customers left uncertain

Mike Vehoski, who says he's flown Spirit for 28 years, was headed home to Detroit when his flight was canceled and rebooked for Saturday morning – but by then, the airline's future was unclear.

"Spirit was convenient for me. So if it goes for good permanently, I've got to fly something else," Vehoski said.

Asked whether he's concerned the flight may not happen, he said, "It is. I would think it's probably a possibility."

Financial troubles mount for airline

According to CBS News, Spirit has been "running out of runway" for weeks, weighed down by heavy debt, failed merger attempts and no last‑minute government deal to stabilize its finances.

"Spirit is the anchor to these other airlines… " It's like the reins have been loosened a bit, and prices could go up even more," one aviation analyst said.

If the shutdown happens, it would end more than a decade of service at DFW, leaving many North Texas travelers with plans up in the air. Experts also warn of a ripple effect on flights – and fares.

Analysts warn of higher fares

Richard Levy, an aviation analyst, says competition will be the key factor moving forward.

"The main word that starts with the letter C: competition," Levy said. "Fares can go up. And it's strictly business."

He said passengers would likely receive refunds, but not immediately.

"It won't be immediate, but you'll be repaid," Levy said. "Debit cards? Maybe not. Cash? Possibly not. And points are tied to that airline, so those could be lost too."

Even if prices rise, Levy said they likely won't spike dramatically, and Spirit employees should be able to land on their feet. But for now, travelers are being told to book elsewhere.

"It can be disappointing, but if you need to get somewhere… what do you have to do?" Vehoski said.