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Spirit Airlines warns it could shut down Saturday, leaving travelers scrambling

Spirit Airlines could shut down operations as early as Saturday unless the federal government intervenes, according to the airline. Rising jet‑fuel costs derailed the carrier’s attempt to emerge from its second bankruptcy, leaving travelers in North Texas scrambling as flights are canceled and rebooked. Some passengers told CBS News Texas they are worried their rescheduled flights may never take off if the airline ceases operations.
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