1 killed, 4 others injured in shooting at event center in South Dallas, police say

One person was killed, and four others were injured in a shooting at an event center Saturday night, the Dallas Police Department confirmed Sunday.

According to DPD, at about 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of W. Wheatland Road, where the Verbazend Creations & Event Venue is located.

When they arrived, officers learned five people had been shot at the location.

DPD said one person died from their injuries, one was transported in critical condition and the three others were stable.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The names of those involved have not been released at this time.