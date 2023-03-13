Sleep expert gives tips for surviving the daylight saving time change

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — If you're like Jack Walker, you had some trouble waking up this morning thanks to daylight saving time.

"I was supposed to go climbing this morning, pretty early usually around 10 a.m. I just couldn't wake up," said Walker. "I had my friends calling me this morning. They were already there, I was like an hour late."

Even Dr. Indu Mayakrishnan, a neurologist and sleep specialist with the Texas Insitute for Neurological Disorders isn't immune to feeling this way.

"Oh my god. I feel so out of place, I'm blaming myself for watching a late-night movie and I'm out of sorts today," she says with a laugh.

But why does changing the clocks by one hour make such a difference in how we feel?

"Light and darkness are very prominent cues to your internal circadian rhythms," explains Dr. Mayakrishnan, "so with DST you are misaligned with your internal clock."

It can even affect your heart and brain, she added.

"It has an impact on your heart and brain. We're seeing lots of heart attacks and strokes with daylight saving time, and even major motor vehicle accidents."

People with unusual work schedules and existing sleep disorders are affected the most.

"It has a huge impact on patients who have insomnia," Dr. Mayakrishnan explained. "The most affected are teenagers who already have a delayed sleep phase syndrome."

But she says there are ways to help your body adjust. Dr. Mayakrishnan said to try going to sleep 15 to 20 minutes earlier tonight and aim to get seven hours of quality sleep.

"Minimize the bright light exposure in the evenings because remember, our body follows the cues of darkness to fall asleep," she said.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has been pushing for the elimination of daylight saving time. Dr. Mayakrishnan says she's on board with that.

"I hope congress listens to our appeals in having a permanent standard time that really aligns with your internal clock."