Six Flags Over Texas announces record-breaking 2026 roller coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run

Six Flags Over Texas is going big for its 65th anniversary with a new 309-foot-tall roller coaster – Tormenta Rampaging Run – that park officials say will be the world's first to combine giga coaster height with a dive coaster's signature vertical drop.

According to the park, the ride will break six world records and anchor a new Spain-themed land complete with a restaurant and immersive village.

Inspired by Running of the Bulls

Opening in 2026 and inspired by Spain's Running of the Bulls, the coaster will be located in a new section called Rancho de la Tormenta, featuring Cocina Abuela – a Spanish/Latin American restaurant.

The ride, designed by coaster manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard, will begin with a 309-foot climb, followed by a 95-degree beyond-vertical drop, and will include sharp turns, airtime moments and multiple inversions.

Six records set to fall

The six records include the tallest dive coaster (309 feet), the fastest dive coaster (87 mph), the longest dive coaster (4,199 feet), the tallest vertical coaster loop (179 feet), the highest Immelmann inversion (218 feet), and the highest 95-degree beyond vertical drop (285 feet).

Six Flags over Texas

Park leaders tout innovation

Mark Boyer, vice president and park manager for Six Flags Over Texas, called the ride a symbol of Six Flags' commitment to world-class thrills and said the park is "soaring to new heights" with Tormenta Rampaging Run.

"This coaster is a true testament to our commitment to providing world-class thrills and innovation, and we can't wait to bring this historic ride to life in 2026," Boyer said.

Sophie Bolliger, president of Bolliger & Mabillard, said the ride introduces a new category by blending giga coaster height with dive coaster thrills, setting a new standard for the theme park industry.

"This level of innovation sets new standards for the theme park industry, and our company is honored to be part of this historic moment with Six Flags," Bolliger said.

Six Flags over Texas

A legacy of firsts

Six Flags Over Texas, which opened in Arlington on Aug. 1, 1961, was the first park in the Six Flags chain — named for the six nations that once governed Texas. Founded by developer Angus G. Wynne Jr., the park helped pioneer the modern theme park experience.

Today, following a 2024 merger with Cedar Fair, the combined company operates 56 parks across North America and is planning international expansion, including a new park in Saudi Arabia.