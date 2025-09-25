PETA condemns Six Flags' planned bullfighting-themed coaster: "Leave the bulls out of it"

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling on Six Flags Over Texas to reconsider its new bullfighting-themed roller coaster, saying the ride glorifies animal cruelty.

"People go to Six Flags for fun and thrills, not to glorify the torment of bulls who are lanced, stabbed, and have their spines hacked apart in the bullring," said Colleen O'Brien, PETA's senior vice president. "PETA urges Six Flags to stick to the Spanish meaning of 'Tormenta,' a storm, and leave the bulls out of it."

Ride to open in 2026

The coaster, Tormenta Rampaging Run, is set to open in 2026 as part of the park's 65th anniversary celebration. At 309 feet tall, it will be the world's first to combine the height of a giga coaster with the vertical drop of a dive coaster, according to park officials.

The ride will anchor a new Spain-themed land called Rancho de la Tormenta, which also includes a Spanish/Latin American restaurant, Cocina Abuela, and an immersive village.

Inspired by Running of the Bulls

Inspired by Spain's Running of the Bulls, the ride will feature sharp turns, airtime moments, multiple inversions, and a 95-degree beyond-vertical drop. It's being designed by Bolliger & Mabillard, a Swiss coaster manufacturer known for high-thrill attractions.

Park has not responded yet

Six Flags has not publicly responded to PETA's statement.

CBS News Texas will update the story as more information becomes available.