Severe weather threat continues Wednesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The treat for severe weather continues Wednesday and the alert continues for the threat of strong to severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Tuesday night, strong to severe supercell storms continue west of North Texas with large hail being the main threat. Overnight, there is a chance of strong to severe storms in parts of North Texas. One of the more aggressive forecast models brings some strong to borderline severe storms near the metroplex shortly after midnight.

Coverage increases between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The main threat would be large hail and heavy rain with these storms. It is all conditional on the amount of instability that is in place overnight for the storms west to work with. If there isn't enough instability, we won't see much in the way of storm development until the upper level support gets closer to the southern plains.

As this upper low gets closer to the Southern Plains Wednesday, we will have better dynamics for severe storms across most of North Texas. The enhanced risk of severe storms is in place for most of North Texas.

This is a day to stay weather aware as several rounds of strong to severe storms are possible. By midday, there is an increased risk of more severe storms along the state line and then filling in as the afternoon progresses.

Stay aware of your plans for late afternoon because this is when the coverage and intensity increases. All modes of severe weather are possible including Isolated storms, large hail and damaging winds.

By the late evening, the threat will diminish as the main area of storms will move east of North Texas. First Alert Meteorologists Dominic Brown and Jeff Ray will have the latest details on the storm coverage and timing at 4:30 a.m.