Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds expected in North Texas on Monday

Tornadoes, hail, high winds possible in North Texas on Monday

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for North Texas due to the threat of strong and severe storms.

Be prepared for an active day and have multiple ways to receive warnings. Most of North Texas is under a slight threat of severe weather with the potential of quarter-size hail, winds up to 60 mph, localized flooding and an isolated tornado.

Counties further north, including Denton, Collin, Grayson and Cooke, are under an enhanced risk of severe weather – this is the area most likely to see a tornado and experience damaging winds.

Monday morning started off warm, muggy and windy with temperatures in the mid-70s.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., storms will develop in western counties before tracking east towards the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the line of storms moves into the Metroplex with all hazards possible.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the storms move out of the Metroplex and intensify to the east.

Send the kids to school with the rain gear as they will likely need it heading home and be prepared for a stormy evening drive.

Consider postponing travel until any severe storms move out of your area.

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but skies clear into the afternoon hours with highs only in the mid-60s for Election Day.

After a brief lull in the precipitation Monday and Tuesday, rain and storms return to Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday into Saturday morning. Seasonal temperatures in the 70s will prevail throughout the week.

Stay with CBS News Texas online and on the stream as we track the storm's progress through North Texas all day.