Severe weather moves out, bringing brief relief for North Texas ahead more showers and storms

Isolated showers, storms to sweep through North Texas throughout week

Good Monday Morning!

Some areas are waking up to damage from Sunday night's storms that had winds up to 80 mph.

The storms not only brought damaging winds but also heavy rain, with some areas picking up 2"- 4" of rain.

The storms have moved to the southeast, and North Texas is looking at a quieter day ahead.

Morning temperatures near 70 will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s Monday afternoon as skies begin to break up.

Another disturbance could bring showers and a few storms to the southwest early Tuesday morning.

North Texas remains in an unsettled pattern with multiple disturbances bringing rain and storm chances.

Right now, rain coverage looks to peak Wednesday into Thursday, and the First Alert Weather Team is watching the potential for severe storms.

The flooding threat will increase as we get later into the week.

Have a great day!