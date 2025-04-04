Watch CBS News
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of North Texas with large hail, damaging winds possible

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS Texas

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for some North Texas counties Friday morning. 

The National Weather Service issued the watch for Jack, Wise, Cooke, Grayson and Fannin counties until 10 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the highlighted counties until 10 a.m. Friday, April 4, 2025. CBS News Texas

For the rest of the day Friday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorm activity on-and-off throughout the day.  

By Friday afternoon, the tornado threat will increase, mainly for counties to the east and northeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Another round of widespread heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms return overnight into Saturday. 

Hail and damaging winds will once again be the primary threats for Saturday. There's also a flood threat, especially for northeastern counties, where hefty rain totals are expected. Because of this, the NWS issued a flood watch for that area from 1 a.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Scott Padgett
Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

