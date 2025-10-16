Watch CBS News
Second victim in deadly Tarrant County plane crash identified as pilot's father

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
The two people who died over the weekend in a plane crash in Tarrant County were father and son, their family confirmed Wednesday.

The widow of Michael Daly, the pilot of the Beechcraft small plane, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday announcing details of funeral arrangements that the plane's passenger was Michael's father, John Daly.

"You led this home with grace and determination and the most beautiful love of Jesus that I've ever seen. I hope I can do it without you because right now I feel broken beyond repair," Kim Daly wrote in the post

The funeral for Michael and John Daly will take place at Gateway Church in North Richland Hills on Monday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m.

Deadly Tarrant County plane crash

Two people died on Sunday, Oct. 12, in the crash near Hicks Airfield, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.   

The area is between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, west of DFW International Airport. The plane hit 18-wheelers and trailers, igniting a heavy fire.

"People were stopping their cars, running down there, and then you start hearing 'boom,'" said Theresa Brown, who witnessed the crash. "We heard a total of four booms."  

Multiple pilots flying near Hicks Airport can be heard on the airport radio frequency, describing smoke, trucks on fire and what appeared to be a plane crash.

The fire department said units were on the scene within 5 minutes of when emergency calls came in just after 1:30 p.m. It took about 60 firefighters 35 minutes to put out the flames.

