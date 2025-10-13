North Texas father and husband remembered after deadly Tarrant County plane crash

Friends, neighbors and coworkers are remembering the North Texas man killed in a plane crash in Tarrant County on Sunday as a devoted husband, father and pilot.

Deadly Tarrant County plane crash

Two people died in the crash near Hicks Airfield, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said just after 1:30 p.m., multiple calls reported a plane crash on N. Saginaw Blvd., and said that crews arrived on the scene within 5 minutes. The area is between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, west of DFW International Airport. The plane hit 18-wheelers and trailers, igniting a heavy fire.

"People were stopping their cars, running down there, and then you start hearing 'boom,'" said Theresa Brown, who witnessed the crash. "We heard a total of four booms."

Multiple pilots flying near Hicks Airport can be heard on the airport radio frequency, describing smoke, trucks on fire and what appeared to be a plane crash.

Kyle Schroeder said that soon after, details began circulating in an aviation group he's a part of called "Airplanes and Coffee."

Fellow pilot recalls friend killed in North Texas plane crash

In Argyle, neighbors confirmed on Monday that one of the two victims killed in the plane crash is Michael Daly. They said he was a father and husband who was always friendly in passing.

"And then someone tracked the data, which is the data that is recorded in your plane, and he came back with his tail number, and I just knew instantly that was the case," Schroeder, a fellow pilot, said.

Michael Daly Kyle Schroeder

Just months earlier, Schroeder met up with Daly. The two bonded over their love of flying, and Schroeder even got to ride in Daly's plane.

"He really knew his airplane well. He knew that thing front and back," Schroeder said. "Really great pilot ... I just really feel for his family. He's got four kids. I've only met one of them. And he has an amazing wife."

Schroeder, who is also a professional saxophonist, said Daly shared that talent, too.

"And he even puts up videos on YouTube of worship music to sax," Schroeder said. "We just connected on such a cool level, and I want the world to know that he was such a great guy."

Coworkers remember Michael Daly as a faithful, devoted father

Daly's coworkers at Solutions Group Services posted to social media about the "brilliant software developer," saying his work helped lay the foundation for the technology that powers the organization.

"Michael was more than a visionary developer," the post reads. "He was a man of deep faith, a devoted husband, and a loving father to four children. His innovation, integrity, and generosity of spirit left an enduring mark on everyone who had the privilege to know him."

Schroeder said he hopes Daly will be remembered as a bright light who touched so many people with his talents and is praying for his family.

