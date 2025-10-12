Plane crashes in Tarrant County, hitting 18-wheelers, trailers; emergency crews responding

A plane has crashed in the 12000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard in Tarrant County near Hicks Airfield on Sunday afternoon, the Fort Worth Fire Department said.

Fort Worth FD said the plane hit 18-wheelers and trailers and that the fire is now under control.

The area is between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, west of DFW International Airport.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies are on scene and CBS News Texas crews are headed to the location.

It is not currently known where the plane originated from or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.