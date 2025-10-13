Video captures moment of impact in deadly Tarrant County plane crash

Federal investigators are releasing more information about a deadly plane crash that happened in Tarrant County on Sunday afternoon.

Cellphone and surveillance video showed the moment the small plane came barrelling down. The aircraft appeared to drop sharply and nosedive near N. Saginaw Blvd.

Two people died in the crash in the 12700 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard in Tarrant County near Hicks Airfield, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Just after 1:30 p.m., multiple calls reported a plane crash on N. Saginaw Blvd., Fort Worth FD said, adding that crews arrived on the scene within 5 minutes. The area is between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, 22 miles west of DFW International Airport.

The plane that crashed was a Beechcraft King Air C90, a small, twin-engine aircraft used for private and business travel. It can sit up to six passengers.

According to the Fort Worth FD, the small plane departed from Alliance Airport, located about 8 miles east of the crash site. Within minutes after takeoff, it went down in an area filled with 18-wheelers and campers.

Witnesses recalled seeing a massive fire and black smoke visible for several miles.

The impact ignited at least 10 trailers and by the time crews got there, the plane and everything around it was on fire.

The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration are working to determine what caused the crash. Investigators said it could take months before finding out exactly what went wrong and because of the ongoing government shutdown, updates from the FAA will be limited.