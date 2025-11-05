Second suspect arrested in deadly West 7th shooting that injured 5 in October, police say

A second arrest has been made in the shooting in West 7th that left one person dead and five others wounded in early October, Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced Wednesday.

Garcia said that 23-year-old Jason Nash was tracked down on Wednesday by the "Intel, Fugitive, G.H.O.S.T and Direct Response Unit in South Fort Worth."

Fort Worth Police Department

Police said 31-year-old Patrique Allen was killed outside Social LIV, a bar near West 7th Street when gunfire erupted inside the club. Five others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

"It hits me because we lost lives. There's no question about it," Garcia said last month. "The plans have been working, but we have to tighten them up — there's no question about it."

Days later, Garcia posted to X saying a suspect was in custody in connection with the shooting. The suspect, 20-year-old Akrell Ross barricaded himself in a residence on Huffines, North of 820, before being taken into police custody.

Garcia called the violence a setback in the city's years-long effort to reduce crime in the district.

City invested in safety upgrades

City Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, who represents the area, said the city has invested heavily in safety improvements — including new lighting, traffic changes, and The Golden Lasso program, which rewards bars and restaurants that follow enhanced safety standards.

But Beck said Social LIV has declined to take part in the voluntary program.

Crime down despite weekend violence

City leaders have noted that overall crime in the West 7th District is down 36% from 2023 to last year.