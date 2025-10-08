Fort Worth police arrest suspect in nightclub shooting that killed one, injured at least five others

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and at least five others injured after gunfire erupted inside a Fort Worth nightclub early Sunday, police said.

Akrell Ross, 20, was taken into custody just after 8:30 p.m. after surrendering without incident following a barricade inside an apartment near the 5400 block of Huffines Boulevard. The fugitive task force tracked Ross down, Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a post on X.

Police said Ross initially refused to exit the residence, prompting a SWAT response. Negotiators established communication and convinced him to surrender. No injuries were reported.

Shooting happened at Social Liv

Ross is tied to the shooting that officers responded to about 1:40 a.m. Sunday at Social Liv, in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street in the West 7th entertainment district.

When officers arrived, a man was found inside the business with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old Patrique Allen.

Five others injured, expected to survive

Five other shooting victims were either transported by ambulance or self-transported to area hospitals. During a news conference Sunday afternoon, Fort Worth police spokesperson Officer Brad Perez said those victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

Homicide detectives learned the suspects fired handguns inside the club, striking Allen and injuring others, police said. The suspects fled the scene, and no other arrests have been made.

Shooting appears gang-related, police say

In a news release, police said the shooting "appears to be unprovoked" and gang-related; however, the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. No other victims' names have been released.

Perez said Garcia has increased street patrols following this incident and two other fatal incidents that happened over the weekend.

Chief thanks officers for response

In his X post on Wednesday, Garcia said the case remains active and that more details will be released later.

"A big thank you to SWAT, DRU, patrol officers, fugitive unit, homicide team, and negotiators for their outstanding work," Garcia said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.