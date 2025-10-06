Fort Worth vows safety push after first West 7th entertainment district murder since 2023

Fort Worth city leaders are addressing concerns about safety in the West 7th District after a weekend shooting left one man dead and five others injured — the first murder in the entertainment area since 2023.

Police say 31-year-old Patrique Allen was killed outside Social LIV, a bar near West 7th Street, late Saturday night. Five others were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police chief calls violence a setback

Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia called the violence a setback in the city's years-long effort to reduce crime in the district.

"It hits me because we lost lives. There's no question about it," Garcia said. "The plans have been working, but we have to tighten them up — there's no question about it."

City invested in safety upgrades

City Councilwoman Elizabeth Beck, who represents the area, said the city has invested heavily in safety improvements — including new lighting, traffic changes, and The Golden Lasso program, which rewards bars and restaurants that follow enhanced safety standards.

"It's things like enhanced safety in how they operate within the establishment. They get the gold lassos — that's how you know they're safe," Beck said.

Social LIV declined safety program

But Beck said Social LIV has declined to take part in the voluntary program.

"They have been unwilling to sit down at the table and participate," Beck said. "I think those are the types of establishments that we don't want here in Fort Worth."

Focus shifts to promoter activity

Beck said she is now working with Garcia to focus on what she calls the "root causes" of late-night violence — including promoter activity that draws large crowds to certain bars.

Police are still searching for the shooter. The manager of Social LIV declined to comment.

Crime down despite weekend violence

City leaders note that despite the weekend's violence, overall crime in the West 7th District is down 36 percent from 2023 to last year.