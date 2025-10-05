1 dead, 5 injured after shooting at nightclub in Fort Worth's West 7th district, police say

One person was killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted inside a Fort Worth nightclub early Sunday morning, police confirmed.

The Fort Worth Police Department said at about 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Social Liv, which is in the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street in the popular West 7th entertainment district.

When officers arrived, a man was found inside the business with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said five other shooting victims were either transported by ambulance or self-transported to area hospitals. Police told CBS News Texas that those victims' conditions have not been released, but said all of them are stable.

Fort Worth PD said homicide detectives learned the suspects fired handguns inside the club, striking the man who was found dead, and injuring others.

The suspects ran from the scene, and no arrests have been made yet, authorities said.

In a news release, Fort Worth PD said the shooting "appears to be unprovoked" and gang-related; however, the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will later release the identity of the man who was killed. No other victims' names have been made public at this time.