Seasonally warm Wednesday ahead across North Texas

Sunny days return to North Texas as temperatures near triple-digits

Sunny days return to North Texas as temperatures near triple-digits

Sunny days return to North Texas as temperatures near triple-digits

After a cloudy Wednesday morning, a seasonal afternoon is ahead in North Texas with highs in the mid-90s and "feels-like" temperatures in the triple digits.

High pressure building in from the east will keep today's 10% rain chance in the western counties.

North Texas is entering a hot and muggy stretch with highs warming into the upper 90s and "feels-like" temperatures to near 105 degrees.

CBS News Texas

A few clouds are possible Friday into Saturday as a tropical disturbance heads towards Louisiana.

There could be a few showers in the southeast counties Friday evening because of the disturbance.

The broad area of low pressure has crossed the Florida peninsula after bringing heavy rainfall to the area. The disturbance has a medium chance of developing over the few days.

CBS News Texas

If it moves into the warm Gulf waters, it has a better chance of strengthening.

However, if it continues to skirt the coastline, the interaction with land will likely hinder its development. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is Dexter.

Those along the north central Gulf coast should continue to monitor its progress as heavy rain and flooding are likely.

CBS News Texas