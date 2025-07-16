Watch CBS News
Local News

Seasonally warm Wednesday ahead across North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Sunny days return to North Texas as temperatures near triple-digits
Sunny days return to North Texas as temperatures near triple-digits 03:11

After a cloudy Wednesday morning, a seasonal afternoon is ahead in North Texas with highs in the mid-90s and "feels-like" temperatures in the triple digits.

High pressure building in from the east will keep today's 10% rain chance in the western counties.

North Texas is entering a hot and muggy stretch with highs warming into the upper 90s and "feels-like" temperatures to near 105 degrees.

download.png
CBS News Texas

A few clouds are possible Friday into Saturday as a tropical disturbance heads towards Louisiana.

There could be a few showers in the southeast counties Friday evening because of the disturbance.  

The broad area of low pressure has crossed the Florida peninsula after bringing heavy rainfall to the area. The disturbance has a medium chance of developing over the few days.

download-2.png
CBS News Texas

If it moves into the warm Gulf waters, it has a better chance of strengthening.

However, if it continues to skirt the coastline, the interaction with land will likely hinder its development. If it becomes a named storm, the next name on the list is Dexter.

Those along the north central Gulf coast should continue to monitor its progress as heavy rain and flooding are likely.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.