Scattered storms remain in the North Texas forecast

NORTH TEXAS — It was a warm afternoon at the airport, topping out at 86°, but there wasn't any measurable rainfall at DFW.

That's not the case elsewhere. We've been tracking scattered showers and storms, but nothing severe. Still, there have been some pockets of heavier rain.

Storms pushed south Monday afternoon, and there's a flood advisory through 6:15 p.m. for parts of Anderson, Limestone and Freestone counties. Otherwise, storms should continue to weaken and eventually diminish after sunset Monday night.

We will be watching for a complex of storms to develop out in west Texas later Monday night, then make a move south and east. If these storms were able to hold together, some of our southwestern counties could see some rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. From there, we'll watch for more scattered storm development throughout Tuesday morning and afternoon.

The overall severe threat is low, similar to Monday. But any storm that develops will have gusty winds, lightning, and heavier rain.

By Wednesday, storm chances are down to 20% and highs start to warm back up. We'll feel the heat by Thursday, and the dry/hot weather will continue straight into Father's Day weekend.