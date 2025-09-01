Watch CBS News
Scattered showers continue Labor Day, with flooding threat in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Happy first day of meteorological fall and Labor Day.

Scattered showers will continue through the first half of Labor Day with drier conditions by the afternoon.

The moisture from the weekend, combined with light winds this morning, could result in areas of patchy fog.

While severe weather is not expected, localized flooding will continue to be a threat, especially in areas that picked up several inches of rain this weekend.

Temperatures will warm from the mid-70s Monday morning into the upper 80s this afternoon.

It's going to be a muggy afternoon with feels-like temperatures in the mid-90s.

Keep an ear out if you are trying to fit in a pool day. When thunder roars, head indoors.

Patchy fog is possible again Tuesday morning as the kids head back to school.

Tuesday will be a mainly dry day, but an isolated shower can't be ruled out as a weak front moves through North Texas.

Temperatures are briefly back in the low/mid 90s Thursday into Friday before an active pattern sets up again with more rain chances this weekend.

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

