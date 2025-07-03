Watch CBS News
Scattered showers, cloudy skies lead North Texas into the Fourth of July weekend

By Brittany Rainey

Rain possible for some North Texans on the Fourth of July
Rain possible for some North Texans on the Fourth of July 03:05

Fourth of July eve in North Texas will be cloudy with scattered showers in the morning hours.

There will be more clouds than sunshine on Thursday, which will keep temperatures in many parts of North Texas in the mid to upper 80s.

Eastern areas may still break into the low 90s with drier conditions and a little more sunshine.

While Thursday won't be a washout, scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms will continue into the afternoon hours.

Rain coverage will pick up overnight into Friday as a disturbance moves through the area. No severe weather is expected but lightning and gusty winds are possible.

Showers will linger into Fourth of July morning and become scattered into the afternoon hours, drying out in time for the fireworks shows.

Spotty showers will continue through the weekend as temperatures begin to warm up.

