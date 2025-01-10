Black ice creates hazardous road conditions across North Texas after winter storm

NORTH TEXAS – The first big winter storm of the season brought frigid temperatures and a mix of sleet and snow to North Texas, leaving behind freezing drizzle and slushy road conditions.

Highway crews across Dallas-Fort Worth spent the week preparing for the winter weather to ensure driver safety, completing road brining by Wednesday. Liquid brine acts as an antifreeze to prevent dangerous ice formation, and crews will switch to sand once the weather arrives to improve traction.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and local cities are now working to clear ice from the roads, but dangerous conditions remain.

Is it safe to drive in the Dallas, Fort Worth area?

As the day progresses, crews planned to continue monitoring and improving roadway conditions to minimize risks, official said. They advised drivers to stay home if possible. However, if travel is necessary, allow for extra travel time and drive cautiously, especially with the potential for more black ice and slick spots.

Black ice is a major concern, with several spinouts reported across the region Friday morning.

What is black ice?

Black ice is a thin layer that forms on surfaces such as roads, sidewalks and driveways when temperatures are 30 degrees or lower. It is called "black ice" not only because of its appearance but also because it is nearly invisible, allowing the dark surface beneath to show through.

Temperatures just above freezing in North Texas

CBS News Texas reporter Trevor Sochocki used a temperature gun Friday morning to measure road temperatures in Dallas County. The temperatures hovered just above freezing, ranging from 31 to 35 degrees.

The conditions make it difficult to predict whether snow will stick to the roads or melt. A winter weather advisory is in effect for certain areas until 12 p.m. on Friday.