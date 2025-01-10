Here are live cameras that show road conditions in North Texas

The first winter storm of the season has left North Texas, but cold temperatures have frozen the water and slush that remained on the ground. TxDOT and cities have been working to clear ice from the roads, but there are still dangerous road conditions.

More than 2 inches of snow fell at DFW International Airport, and parts of Cooke County, along the Red River, saw up to 8 inches.

Most schools and many businesses remain closed on Friday.

Dallas live stream: High Five interchange

TxDOT traffic cameras live stream