Registration open for the 2026 BMW Dallas Marathon

Attention all runners: Registration is now open for the 2026 BMW Dallas Marathon!

Race weekend is Dec. 11-13. There are more than a dozen races on the schedule, and runners of all ages can sign up here.

Once again, the BMW Dallas Marathon's primary beneficiary is Scottish Rite for Children. Since 1997, the marathon has donated nearly $5 million.

CBS Texas is returning as an official partner this year. We are the presenting sponsor for the Friday Night Lights Mile race and all events on Saturday, ranging from the 10K to the kids 100-meter dash.

2026 BMW Dallas Marathon schedule

Friday, Dec. 11

7 p.m.: Friday Night Lights Mile presented by CBS Texas

Saturday, Dec. 12

8 a.m.: 10K

8:10 a.m.: 5K and 5K team challenge

8:15 a.m.: 5K walk

10 a.m.: Kid's 100-meter dash

11 a.m.: Oncor Kid's Race (2-mile run or walk)

Sunday, Dec. 13, all events start at 8 a.m.: