54th BMW Dallas Marathon kicks off with 30,000 runners and weekend of events The 54th annual BMW Dallas Marathon weekend is underway, with 30,000 runners and walkers from all 50 states and 36 countries participating in 12 events. Friday night’s “Friday Night Lights Mile” kicked off the festivities, drawing enthusiastic participants including longtime runner Ana Lena Lindsey of Plano, who has been running Dallas races since 2001. Texas is a proud sponsor of the marathon, which continues through the weekend.