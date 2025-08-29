Reflecting on the impact Hurricane Katrina left on millions, including some CBS Texas employees

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina barreled into the Gulf Coast of the U.S. In Louisiana, storm surge breached the levees in New Orleans, creating catastrophic flooding. Close to 1,400 people died from the storm and its impacts, making the Hurricane a major mark in American history.

CBS News Texas Reporter J.D. Miles and Photojournalist Billy Sexton were one of the very first out-of-town news crews to arrive in New Orleans.

"I remember waking up on a Sunday morning here in North Texas. It was a beautiful day. I got a call that Sunday morning from my news director at the time who, their first words were, 'do you want to cover a category five hurricane?' I had mixed feelings about it because that's scary. It's dangerous. But the reporter in me immediately said, 'Yes,' Miles said.

When the two arrived in New Orleans, they went around the French Quarter to see what preparations were in place before the storm came ashore.

"For the most part. I mean, a lot of people in the French Quarter, a lot of people in downtown New Orleans were taking it in stride. I don't think they ever had any idea that this could be a life or death situation," said Miles.

The next day, Katrina made landfall. Miles told us that the wind and rain started during the overnight hours and progressively got stronger.

"Just before dawn. You could feel the wind picking up the rain was getting heavier. Things were breaking loose and flying around on the street," Sexton said.

Right as the storm was reaching its peak, a large iron gate hit both Miles and Sexton.

"There was this, construction crane, high construction crane right across the street from us. And we kept going out and taking a look at it. You could see it moving like this in the wind," Sexton said.

"There was an iron gate. I have a picture of. You'll see it, that was used to keep cars from coming in once it closed for the evening," Miles said as he showed us a photo of him in front of the iron gate.

Sexton told us that him and Miles were both keeping an eye on that crane, and as Miles went to take a look the iron gate swung open and hit both men.

"The next thing you know, I'm catapulted into the air. I feel something hit the back of my head with the force of what I felt like it was a baseball bat. I mean, I thought I had a brain injury," Miles recalled. "I landed on my knee, but my foot was still flat on the ground, which was obviously not normal," he continued.

"I had been knocked and slid up underneath a car. And, this is a weird thing because I'm like, that looks like the inside of a car hub. And then I feel somebody pulling on my legs. And there was another TV crew there. They pulled me out from under the vehicle, and I started looking around, asking where J.D. was and said, we've already got him inside. We couldn't find you," Sexton said.

Miles then realized that he was injured and in the middle of a category 5 hurricane. He knew he had no choice but to power through the pain.

"You really couldn't get around on the streets or anything. Nobody knew what the hospitals were like, so we just kept covering the storm. So we started walking around the French Quarter, just seeing what had happened. How much damage was it? A New Orleans Police Department truck went screaming by towing a flatboat, and I went, okay, he's going somewhere. So I yelled at J.D. and we ran and we got in the car and we just kind of started following," Sexton said.

"We were one of the first crews to get into the 9th Ward when the water was rising," Miles said.

And then there was a, a big National Guard six by truck that pulled up. The truck blew its horn, and then after that, all you could hear and the wind and everything were people screaming, people on rooftops yelling for help, and that's as far as you could see… there were people on rooftops," Sexton said.

Later that night, Miles was admitted to a hospital in Baton Rouge where he was treated for a concussion and a broken foot.

"Talking to those people from the window. I can only assume they got out, but I can't be sure. And that bothers me to this day. I mean, I want to I want to know that the people we talked to were going to be okay," Miles said about the people they saw in the 9th ward.

"I got a phone call that said, you know, J.D. is down. We need you to go," CBS News Texas Anchor Steve Pickett recalled.

Pickett and Sexton eventually met up and continued to work as conditions in New Orleans continued to deteriorate.

"They were bringing senior citizens out of a location and then they just dropped them on the off ramp. 90 degrees outside. It's just scorching. Frankly, those people were going to die. If somebody didn't do something," Pickett recalled.

Pickett and Sexton then used their news car and loaded up some people and took them where they needed to be.

"I have been to war. I've been to forest fires. I've been to tornadoes. New Orleans was the only place. The only place where I had to stop being a reporter and help somebody live. We had one of the few vehicles in that area, so we had to stop and do that, otherwise, God knows what would have happened to them." Pickett said.

"I remember a woman holding up a sign and yelling at the camera "I'm okay," Sexton said.

The next day, Pickett and Sexton made their way to the New Orleans Convention Center which had been deemed a rescue location.

"It was worse than anything I saw in Baghdad. Because you don't expect to see that kind of, frankly, depravity. The use or nonuse of response for people in your own backyard in America, in an American city in New Orleans," said Pickett.

"The word used was refugees. Katrina refugees, because they were essentially being rescued and sent someplace else. We understood very quickly why it was deemed offensive. There was a woman right there, the convention center. Amazingly enough, all the hell she went through. That woman had a broom in her hand, and she was sweeping the streets. And she stopped. And she looked at us. She looked at our photographer and said, 'one thing I want to say. I'm not a refugee. I am a United States citizen. Okay?'," Pickett recalled.

"I'm very careful not to harm refugees, you know, I mean, these people were evacuees. They were seeking shelter. But, yeah, that woman definitely set the tone. And she had a lot of strength. I mean, in all the chaos going around her, can you imagine the mess all around New Orleans? And she's doing her part on this little part of the sidewalk in the street in front of the convention center," Sexton said.

"To see that woman sweeping that street and to stop and pointed us and demand that we give her respect. I'll never forget," Pickett recalled.

Sexton grew up in New Orleans and many of his family members still live there.

"I had no idea what happened to my family there. I knew my mom had left town because I had told her to leave town, but I didn't know the condition of her home. I had a brother there. Cell phones were down. You know. I couldn't get in touch with him. But working through all that, I think continuing to work there and be there was good for me because I could still be part of the community, tell their story, make sure they get, you know, the word gets out. This is what's needed here: find my friends to make sure they were okay, and then find my brother and his family. You know, to go back there now, it's hard to even know that it ever happened. Some of the areas that were really hit hard, that were close to Lake Pontchartrain or North Shore were completely leveled. You couldn't even tell there was a neighborhood, there was just a giant field of debris. It's flat. I mean, there was nothing left. But today it's built back. If you grew up there, hurricanes are part of it. That's part of the life there. But I think it's just a strong, feeling that that's home. And they're not going to give it up, you know, come hell or high water, " said Sexton.