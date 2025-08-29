20 years after Katrina: CBS journalists reflect on covering the storm that changed everything Today marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall, killing nearly 1,400 people and causing catastrophic damage across the Gulf Coast. As thousands fled New Orleans in the aftermath, CBS reporter J.D. Miles and photographer Billy Sexton drove into the disaster zone to document the devastation and human suffering. Reflecting on their coverage, they recall the surreal calm in the French Quarter before the storm and the overwhelming impact once the wind and rain began. Their reporting helped capture the scale of the tragedy and the resilience of those affected.