Record-setting high temperatures on the way to North Texas this weekend

Friday morning across North Texas is much cooler than yesterday.

Some areas are 20 to 30 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Jackets will be needed to start the day but by this afternoon, it will warm into the mid-60s with breezy winds. There is an elevated fire danger west of I-35 today due to dry conditions, warm temperatures and breezy southerly winds.

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead to the weekend, near-record warmth is on the way and highs will soar into the upper 70s. The previous record is 79 degrees and we are forecasting 78 degrees, so it will be close. A cold front moves through by Sunday and drops temperatures back into the 60s but the cooldown will be short-lived and temperatures will be right back into the 70s for Monday.

Looking ahead to Christmas, it will be unseasonably warm with highs near 80 degrees. This will likely finish as the third or fourth warmest Christmas ever in DFW.

North Texas will continue to stay nice and dry on the 7-day forecast with just a small chance for a sprinkle on Sunday. Enjoy the above-average temperatures while we have them. Extended models are trending for temperatures to fall back into the 60s just before or right around New Year's.