Rangers fans renewed after the Game 6 win they needed

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Not everyone could make it to Houston for Game 6 of the ALCS but fans at Globe Life Field got the next best thing. The Rangers hosted a watch party for fans at Globe Life Field on Sunday night.

Although the Rangers were in Houston for Game 6, you wouldn't know it by looking at the crowd at Globe Life Field.

About 2000 fans brought the energy and their high hopes that the Rangers could win the game, make it to Game 7, and maybe even make it to the World Series.

"I'm a little bit nervous. The guy at bat Jose [Altuve] he's a known killer, he did a number on us the other night and I'm looking for revenge," said Rangers fan Daniel Pugh.

"I am so excited to be here being here! Even though we're away, the energy is here. We are excited to be here and we wanna get that win. We need this win bad," said Rangers fan Lauren Lee.

Rangers fans got that win they needed so badly. Fans walked out of Globe Life Field with renewed hope as the Rangers head into Game 7.

The Rangers will hold another watch party for fans at Globe Life Field for Game 7 on Monday night. The gates will open at 6 p.m.