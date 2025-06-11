Flooding possible as storms return to North Texas on Wednesday

More rain and thunderstorms are on the way to North Texas on Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for the threat of more heavy rain leading to flooding concerns Wednesday and Thursday.

The Wednesday morning commute will be a wet one – rain will move north towards the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex around 7 a.m. Widespread severe weather isn't likely.

Showers will linger around lunchtime. The evening commute will be dry before another round of rain arrives around 8 p.m.

In fact, over the next several days, a forecasted 1 to 5 inches of rain accumulation will be possible. This has prompted the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center to issue a slight risk, level 2 out of 4, for the risk of excessive rainfall for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center highlighted the area of concern to the southeast of the metroplex. Hail one inch in diameter and wind gusts of 60 mph will be the primary threat, while the tornado threat is low.

A flood watch is in effect now until Thursday evening for parts of North Texas, including Tarrant, Dallas, Parker and Rockwall counties. Wise, Denton, Collin and Red River counties aren't included in the watch.

Please remember "Turn Around, Don't Drown." Do not try to drive through water-covered roadways, as it is very hard to estimate how deep the water is, and you could put yourself in a life-threatening situation.

The slow-moving upper-level low-pressure system that has been creating the active weather pattern will shift to the east this weekend. This will allow conditions to clear, just in time for Father's Day.