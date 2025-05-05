Rain chances return to North Texas as the work week begins

There was a beautiful sunrise across North Texas Monday morning with a few clouds, but by afternoon, scattered showers and storms begin to move in.

A widespread and impactful round of storms is expected late Monday night through much of Tuesday.

CBS News Texas

While severe weather remains a concern, especially south of I-20, confidence is increasing in a heavy rainfall and flooding threat, particularly east of I-35.

A flood watch is in effect for almost all of North Texas from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. The large amount of rain that fell last week has the ground saturated and with 1"-3" of rain possible, flooding is possible.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Tuesday for the flooding rain, damaging winds, large hail and a low-end tornado threat mainly in the south sides of North Texas.

There will be morning storms moving through North Texas but with a warm front in place for Tuesday afternoon, there's a chance of strong to severe storms along and south of the I-20 corridor.

Scattered showers and some storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday at a 20%-30% chance. The weekend looks to be sunny and nice with highs near the 80 degree mark.

