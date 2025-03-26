Rain chances linger around North Texas

Mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are ahead across North Texas.

There is an interesting temperature gradient from the northeast side of North Texas that will be in the upper 60s to the mid-80s in the west sides of North Texas on Wednesday. A frontal boundary has stalled over parts of North Texas, but will dissipate as the day continues.

For Thursday, Texas Rangers opening day, expect to see temperatures in the mid-70s with a couple of spotty showers in the forecast.

A more widespread rain coverage goes up overnight Thursday and then into Friday.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for more widespread rain on the way and a potential of some strong to possibly severe storms. The southeast side of North Texas is under a marginal risk of storms reaching severe limits with large hail and damaging winds being the major threats.

After that, temperatures will warm into the 80s for the weekend before another cold front moves through that drops us back down to temperatures in the 70s for Monday. You might need to grab your sweatshirt as morning temperatures on Monday are in the 40s.

