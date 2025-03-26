The Texas Rangers kick off baseball season in Arlington. Here's what to know about the 4-game homestand.

Baseball season is back and the Texas Rangers are kicking it off on Thursday with a four-game homestand in Arlington.

The matchup marks the club's sixth home opener at Globe Life Field and 54th overall since moving to Arlington in 1972.

Who are the Texas Rangers playing against?

The Rangers are hosting the Boston Red Sox Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

This season opener will mark the fourth time the Rangers have opened the year against the Red Sox, first since 2011 when Texas topped Boston, 9-5, at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, according to the team.

The Rangers and Red Sox also met to open the season in 2006 (L, 3-7) and 1996 (W, 5-3), both in Arlington.

When is first pitch?

First pitch is Thursday at Globe Life Field in Arlington at 3:05 p.m. CT. Gates open at 12 p.m. and batting practice begins at 12:10 p.m.

Who is in the Texas Rangers' starting rotation?

Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker have both made the opening day roster with the Texas Rangers, and the recent first-round draft picks will fill the final two spots in the rotation.

The Rangers also said that Evan Carter will begin this season in the minors with Triple-A Round Rock.

How can I watch the Texas Rangers on Opening Day?

Fans can watch via the Rangers Sports Network on cable. Victory+ is an option for in-market streaming and MLB TV is an option for out-of-market viewers.

CBS News Texas will be live from Globe Life Field with coverage all day and a streaming special at 2:30 p.m.

Are tickets still available for Texas Rangers Opening Day?

Tickets are still available and as of Wednesday morning, started at $118 and got up to as much as $1,008, according to rangers.com.

Where do I park at Globe Life Field?

There are several parking lots surrounding Globe Life Field. General parking starts at $33 online.

Parking lots at Globe Life Field are all cashless. Globe Life Field parking lots open at 10 a.m.