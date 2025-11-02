What is Proposition 4? Texas voters to decide on $20 billion plan to prevent future water shortages

As Texas' population continues to grow, state leaders warn that without major planning and investment, water shortages could reach crisis levels. Lawmakers approved a $20 billion plan to fund water projects over the next two decades — and now voters will decide whether to give it final approval.

Prop 4 on the ballot

If Proposition 4 is approved by voters, beginning in 2027, $1 billion per year in sales tax revenue will go toward the Texas Water Fund. That money would be used for developing new water sources, repairing existing infrastructure and flood control projects.

How Proposition 4 appears on the November ballot. CBS News Texas

"Water experts I talked to say this was a significant step forward," said Alejandra Martinez, an environmental reporter with the Texas Tribune. "But they also said, in that same vein, this is just a down payment."

Today, Texas is home to about 31 million people. By 2070, that number is expected to balloon to 50 million. The nonprofit Texas 2036 estimates the state needs to spend about $154 billion to secure its water supply in the coming decades.

A water shortage isn't just a public health risk. Without action toward increasing the state's water supply, a severe drought could cause $153 billion in economic damages annually, according to an estimate in the Texas Water Development Board's 2022 water plan.

"Towns and cities could face a severe water shortage by 2030, if we continue with severe prolonged drought and if there are no water solutions implemented throughout the state," Martinez said.

Nov. 4 election in Texas

Proposition 4 is one of 17 proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. Many of the other amendments involve lowering property taxes for Texas homeowners.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.