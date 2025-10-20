North Texas homeowners back property tax cuts as early voting begins

As early voting begins, North Texas homeowners say they will vote for the constitutional amendments aimed at lowering their property taxes.

Many of the 17 Constitutional Amendments on the November 4 ballot involve reducing your property tax bill. The constitutional amendments this year come two years after the last time voters went to the polls to lower their school property tax bills.

Peter Aguilera of Richardson told CBS News Texas that it didn't have the impact he hoped.

"Actually, I haven't noticed that they've gone down because everything is bundled together and all you see is every year our property taxes just keep getting higher and higher."

Still, he and Bobbie Jo Glover, another Richardson homeowner, say they are voting for the latest statewide propositions.

"I'll be voting for it. I think it needs to be increased," Glover said. "I think our property taxes have gotten out of control, especially here in Richardson. All the valuations have gone up."

Proposition 13 would lower school property tax bills for all Texas homeowners

Proposition 13 will impact five point seven million homeowners statewide by raising their homestead exemption on school property taxes from $100,000 to $140,000, which will take effect this year.

The average homeowner could save nearly $500 on top of the savings from two years ago.

Proposition 11 would lower school property tax bills for disabled, those over 65

Proposition 11 will help two million people who are over 65 and disabled by raising their homestead exemption on school property taxes to $200,000 this year. The average homeowner in this category will save $900 on top of the savings from two years ago.

State Senator Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, wrote many of the tax bills.

When asked about the homeowners' comments about not realizing savings on their property tax bills, Bettencourt said, "The first thing I say to that is the quickest way to a property tax cut is to vote for the propositions that raise your homestead exemptions because they'll be with you the rest of your life. Whether you're under 65 or going over 65, it will just help you to stay in your home."

Proposition 9: Tax exemption on equipment and inventory will increase

Under Proposition 9, small businesses will see the tax exemption on their equipment and inventory increase from $2,500 to $125,000.

If approved, it will take effect next year. Fort Worth homeowner Zach Neal said he's all for it.

"Being able to work for yourself, provide for yourself, that to me is extremely important," said Neal. "It's like the American dream. So, I think always giving the smaller businesses a tax break, always helping them out, I'm always in favor of that."

Water infrastructure, school funding, property tax deductions also on the ballot

All these constitutional amendments are permanent. This will shift some of the burden from home and business owners to pay for public schools over to the state, meaning more state revenues, such as sales tax, will be used to pay for schools.

Other constitutional amendments include property tax reductions for the surviving spouses of veterans, for owners whose homes are destroyed by fire, and for property owners whose land is used for border security infrastructure.

The constitutional amendments on the ballot also include creating a water infrastructure fund and bail reform, requiring judges to keep some defendants accused of felonies from being released on bail.

Some school districts are holding tax rate elections and bond measures as well.

Early voting is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until this Friday and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 27, through Friday, the 31. Check your county for early voting times this weekend.

