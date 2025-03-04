Power outages hit North Texas amid strong storms

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for North Texas on Tuesday because of the potential for strong to severe storms that may produce large hail and damaging winds.

As the severe weather moved through the Metroplex, many residents experienced power outages.

As of 4:12 a.m., there are 344 active outages affecting 17,342 customers, according to the Oncor website.

Dallas County had the most power outages at 3,635.

In Tarrant County, there are 728 power outages, while in Ellis County, there are 4,503.

Oncor serves 4,070,983 customers. In a notice posted on its website Monday night, the company warned customers, "Oncor is monitoring a dynamic storm system that is expected to impact our service territory. "

According to the notice, thunderstorms are anticipated to begin west of I-35, move east and exit the service territory around noon on Tuesday.

Widespread wind gusts may exceed 50 miles per hour and could persist through Tuesday evening.

"The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. If you see a downed power line, keep yourself and others away from it, and call 911 right away," the notice read.