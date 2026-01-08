Potato Expo brings thousands of spud lovers and big stories to DFW

If you thought a potato convention was boring, think again.

"They drink their fair share of Coors Light at night, so actually a lot of storytelling at night," said Ted Tschirky, the President of the National Potato Council.

"It's a lot of talk about potatoes as you could imagine," said Steven Barrett, a Texas potato farmer.

But the Potato Expo, the annual gathering for the potato industry, is much more than just a good time for the 2,100-plus potato enthusiasts who have descended on DFW.

"I started raising process potatoes right out of high school, so I've actually been raising potatoes for 45 years," said Tschirky.

"My grandfather started growing potatoes in Idaho in about 1910, and then in 1940, my grandfather moved the family to Texas," said Barrett.

And they love growing potatoes, so we can eat something delicious.

"People don't know how hard these guys work to produce a potato so people can enjoy a French fry, a chip, a baked potato, mashed potato, whatever it is. The work that goes into making these products is incredible," said Noah Fox, who works for Fox Solutions, a machinery distributor in Texas.