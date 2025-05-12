Police arrest all suspects in connection to deadly fight at North Texas park

The two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly park fight were arrested on Monday, according to the Ferris Department of Public Safety.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and another person was injured after a brawl escalated into an exchange of gunfire at a park in Ferris on Saturday, authorities said. Juliana Pargas is one of two people wanted in connection to the fight.

Pargas was found at a family member's home in Lancaster, according to Ferris DPS, about 10 miles northwest from where the incident took place. Ferris DPS said Pargas was arrested without incident.

The other person wanted in connection to the fight was also arrested on Monday, Ferris DPS said. She is a juvenile with an outstanding warrant directly related to the incident. Due to her age being unknown, her name was not released.

Gunfire erupts during fight at Ferris park

A little before 2 p.m., the Ferris Department of Public Safety responded to the incident at Jerry Watson Park in the 300 block of Donna Drive.

Ferris DPS learned through witness accounts and surveillance footage that a fight involving at least 10 people, including juveniles and young adults, escalated when guns were drawn by multiple people, resulting in shots being fired.

DPS said a 17-year-old boy, identified as Sir Robert Wesley Dixon, was shot in the neck by another juvenile during the fight. Dixon was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the initial shooting, DPS said a man retrieved a gun that had been in Dixon's possession and fired multiple rounds in the direction of the juvenile that he believed fired the first shot. A second juvenile was struck by gunfire and later treated.

Officials said both shooters were taken into custody, along with multiple people at the scene.

The juvenile who allegedly shot Dixon, whose name has not been released, has been charged with murder, and the man who fired shots afterward has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carry of a weapon, DPS confirmed in a news release.

Two primary suspects wanted in the shooting

Pargas and the other suspect were arrested two days after the fight.

The first suspect, whose age is unknown, was believed to be in possession of the gun that was given to Dixon shortly before the shooting happened. DPS said that although her age is not confirmed, she has been identified as a suspect in the case, and the department anticipates filing charges now that she is in custody.

The second suspect, identified as Pargas, was wanted for tampering with evidence, DPS said.

DPS said in addition to the primary suspects, others were seen in surveillance video "physically participating, encouraging violence, or facilitating the conflict through actions or decisions that intensified the situation."

The investigation is ongoing. DPS is piecing together a timeline and searching for the suspects with the help of the Ellis County Sheriff's Department and the Ellis County District Attorney's Office.

City manager calls for healing and accountability

Ferris City Manager Brooks Williams issued a statement Sunday, further asking for those involved in the fight and shooting to come forward, and also offering his condolences to the family of the teen killed.

"In the past few days, our city has faced what no community ever hopes to experience," Williams said.

He called the incident at Jerry Watson Park "a product of something deeper," saying violence should never be the answer.

Williams also called on community leaders, including coaches and parents, to "speak life" into the youth and encourage them to be brave enough to speak up if they know anything surrounding the circumstances of the park incident.

"Let us model something greater than division. Let us prove that Ferris will not be remembered for what happened, but for how we rose in response," Williams said.