"Please do not be alarmed" but Beyoncé is in town!

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Beyoncé is in Arlington Thursday night for her Renaissance tour and the North Texas BeyHive is buzzing.

The 42-year-old Texas native is gracing the stage at AT&T Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Although, doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the parking lot itself opens at 3:00 p.m. The concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. and it's been running for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

There are still tickets being resold, so you still have time to go if your heart is buzzing about it.

Local businesses are cashing in on what economists are calling the "Beyoncé effect." Tiffany Walker, who owns the Pink Lucy boutique, says she's seen a 40% increase in sales after Queen Bey asked fans to be decked out in silver outfits for the remaining tour dates.

Arlington is stop #21 on the tour of 24 cities around the U.S., but Beyoncé is not running out of steam.

Beyond her singing and dancing, she's continued to engage with the crowd for the now viral "On Mute" challenge, which fans take seriously. During the song "Energy" from the Renaissance album, part of the lyrics say, "...Look around everybody on mute. Look around; it's me and my crew. Big energy!" When the Queen sings "on mute," everyone in the audience pauses, the music stops, and the background dancers freeze for about eight seconds. And if you're lucky, she gives you a sign that you did your part when she continues the lyrics.

Beyoncé has already won a slew of awards for the album, including a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her hit single "Break My Soul," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa" and Best R&B Song for "Cuff It."

She also won Album of the Year awards during the NAACP Awards ("Outstanding Album"), American Music Awards ("Favorite R&B Album"), Soul Train Awards, People's Choice Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards.